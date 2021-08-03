Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

After controversial approval, doctors are still debating how to use Biogen's Alzheimer's drug

By Jacob Bell
biopharmadive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly two months since it became available, many doctors have yet to use the first drug approved in the United States to slow Alzheimer's disease. The drug, known scientifically as aducanumab and commercially as Aduhelm, has been a source of hope to Alzheimer's patients and their caregivers for the past several years. Rather than treat symptoms of the disease, Aduhelm is meant to address what's considered to be an underlying cause.

www.biopharmadive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eisai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Insurance Company#The University Of Nevada#The Cleveland Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
EconomyPhramalive.com

Biogen, Eisai report design of real-world study of Alzheimer’s treatment

(Reuters) – Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) and partner Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) on Thursday revealed the design of an upcoming study of their controversial Alzheimer’s treatment, Aduhelm. The study, designed to collect real-world, long-term effectiveness and safety data on Aduhelm, will enroll 6,000 patients over fours years in the United States,...
Economybiospace.com

Despite Slow Launch, Biogen Touts $2 Million In Early Sales for Alzheimer's Drug

Although Biogen's controversial Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm is reportedly having a slow launch, the company reported its second-quarter earnings that it had brought in $2 million in the first couple of weeks since approval. The company also issued an open letter to the Alzheimer’s disease community from Alfred Sandrock, the company’s...
Healthbeaconseniornews.com

What you need to know about the new Alzheimer’s drug

Breakthrough for dementia or FDA’s biggest blunder?. On June 7, 2021, the FDA approved Aduhelm (aducanumab). Biotechnology company Biogen is marketing Aduhelm as “the first new Alzheimer’s drug in almost 20 years.” Biogen makes clear that Aduhelm is not a cure for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), but an attempt to slow memory loss.
Healthchampiondiscountpharmacy.com

HealthDay Now: Alzheimer’s Drug Approval Harms FDA’s Reputation

In a HealthDay Now interview, we spoke with Dr. G. Caleb Alexander, a professor at Johns Hopkins. He served on the FDA advisory committee that nearly unanimously advised against approving Biogen's controversial new Alzheimer's drug. Dr. Alexander discusses whether the FDA's reputation will take a permanent hit due to the drug's approval despite limited evidence of benefit.
Healthsouthfloridahospitalnews.com

FDA Approves Aducanumab for Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease

Last month, Aducanumab (Aduhelm™) was approved as a treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This is the first FDA-approved therapy to potentially delay decline from the disease, compared to current medications that only address symptoms. Alzheimer’s Disease affects 7.8 million American adults age 65...
HealthPosted by
CNN

Ad campaign for controversial Alzheimer's drug will 'overly medicalize' normal age-related memory loss, some experts say

(CNN) — Do you sometimes lose your train of thought or feel a bit more anxious than is typical for you?. Those are two of the six questions in a quiz on a website co-sponsored by the makers of Aduhelm, a controversial new Alzheimer's drug. But even when all responses to the frequency of those experiences are "never," the quiz issues a "talk to your doctor" recommendation about the potential need for additional cognitive testing.
Healthkzimksim.com

FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug; next fight is making the medication affordable

The first-ever drug to help delay decline and slow Alzheimer’s disease among patients has been given federal approval. President of the Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association Stacy Tew-Lovasz thinks the approval will usher in a new era of Alzheimer’s and dementia treatment and research. She says doctors have only...
Healthstanford.edu

5 Questions: Kevin Schulman on whether taxpayers should pay for controversial new Alzheimer’s drug

The Food and Drug Administration’s June 7 approval of aducanumab, for Alzheimer’s disease, set off a firestorm of controversy over the drug’s effectiveness — and its price. The FDA’s independent advisory committee recommended against approving the drug because of concerns about its effectiveness, but the FDA took the unusual step of overriding the committee’s decision. A month after it approved the drug, the FDA restricted its use — another rare move — and limited it to those with early or mild cases of the disease.
HealthFuturity

Who should pay for new Alzheimer’s drug?

The Food and Drug Administration’s June 7 approval of aducanumab, for Alzheimer’s disease, set off a firestorm of controversy over the drug’s effectiveness—and its price. The FDA’s independent advisory committee recommended against approving the drug because of concerns about its effectiveness, but the FDA took the unusual step of overriding...
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Alzheimer's drug approval spotlights blood tests

You are currently viewing the summary. In the wake of the controversial U.S. regulatory approval of the Alzheimer's drug aducanumab, physicians expect many patients with memory problems will want to know whether they are eligible. But a definitive diagnosis is expensive and time-consuming, involving a hunt for indicators of disease, or biomarkers, in patients' spinal fluid or in positron emission tomography scans. The demand threatens to overwhelm the health system. An innovation could help manage the deluge: simple blood tests for molecules that may indicate signs of disease in the brain. With several promising tests under development, companies are now working to make them fit for widespread clinical use—and doctors are scrambling to decide when and how to use them.
Diseases & TreatmentsGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Doctor’s Tip: Worried about Alzheimer’s? Don’t count on recently approved Aduhelm

Six percent of Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s dementia. Aging Americans fear getting this memory-robbing disease more than any other age-related condition. Alzheimer’s is associated with amyloid plaque in the brain, which is different than the atherosclerotic plaque that occurs in arteries and is the cause of heart attacks and strokes. However, association is not the same as causation. Most of the information in this column was obtained from The Prudent Prescriber, an email newsletter that is sent out monthly to Colorado physicians by Rocky Mountain Health Plans, based in Grand Junction.
Cancerbloomberglaw.com

FDA Cancer Head Defends Path Used for Biogen Alzheimer Approval

The FDA’s cancer chief pushed back against criticisms over the agency’s expedited approval mechanisms, calling them one-sided arguments that fail to recognize the benefits of making potentially lifesaving treatments available more quickly. “Do you think accelerated approval is under attack? I do,” Richard Pazdur, director of the Food and Drug...
HealthMcKnight's

BREAKING: First appropriate use guidance published for Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm

Clinical experts have published the first set of clinical guidelines for appropriately using the newly approved Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab — brand name Aduhelm. Although a leading eldercare physicians group has recommended against prescribing Aduhelm to the nursing home population, clinicians may use their own discretion in recommending the drug to patients. The Food and Drug Administration has restricted its use to patients with early disease, mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy