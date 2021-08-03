After controversial approval, doctors are still debating how to use Biogen's Alzheimer's drug
Nearly two months since it became available, many doctors have yet to use the first drug approved in the United States to slow Alzheimer's disease. The drug, known scientifically as aducanumab and commercially as Aduhelm, has been a source of hope to Alzheimer's patients and their caregivers for the past several years. Rather than treat symptoms of the disease, Aduhelm is meant to address what's considered to be an underlying cause.www.biopharmadive.com
Comments / 0