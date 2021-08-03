Cancel
Systemic issues require systemic solutions: Cardiovascular health outcomes disparities for Black men in the United States are because of social determinants of health

By Michael D Green
Nature.com
 3 days ago

According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Minority Health, African-American men are 30% more likely to die from heart disease than non-Hispanic white men.1 This difference is striking and a clear example of a racial health disparity harming Black men in the United States.

