TLDR: Try a new and different way to communicate with a lifetime subscription to the all-around video, audio and chat hub ElevenSight. If you’ve finally started to zero in on what you like and don’t like about your current video conferencing platform of choice, it may be time to start considering alternatives. While many companies made the snap decision to start using Zoom or Microsoft Teams or another one of the big platforms out of necessity last year, many can now take a breath, step back and reassess if that communication hub is really offering the best package of tools and abilities for their needs.