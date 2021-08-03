Classic Third Ward Condo
Location, Location, Location!! The heart of the Historic Third Ward awaits you. Now available is this two bedroom, two bathroom unit at Cityside Plaza. Enjoy the open floor plan with wood floors and cream city brick. Kitchen boasts granite counters, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In unit laundry. Fitness center. Walk to boutiques, dining, entertainment and the Public Market. Urban living at it’s finest!! Schedule your tour today!urbanmilwaukee.com
