Classic Third Ward Condo

The Brewers’ stadium may have changed names recently, but the legends that were created there remain forever. Celebrate one of those legends by participating in the Hank Aaron State Trail 5k run/walk, which will see participants crossing the Menominee River and finishing near the American Family Field, all while raising money for the trail. Also this weekend, Enlightened Brewing Company is kicking off its summer series of block parties, and the Milwaukee Rep is showcasing some of its best talent free of charge.