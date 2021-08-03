Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Classic Third Ward Condo

By Aug 3rd, 2021 11:38 am
Posted by 
Urban Milwaukee
Urban Milwaukee
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Location, Location, Location!! The heart of the Historic Third Ward awaits you. Now available is this two bedroom, two bathroom unit at Cityside Plaza. Enjoy the open floor plan with wood floors and cream city brick. Kitchen boasts granite counters, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In unit laundry. Fitness center. Walk to boutiques, dining, entertainment and the Public Market. Urban living at it’s finest!! Schedule your tour today!

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI
642
Followers
1K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Urban Milwaukee is a daily publication covering real estate, politics, arts & entertainment and food & drink in the city of Milwaukee.

 https://urbanmilwaukee.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Milwaukee, WI
Business
Milwaukee, WI
Real Estate
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Corley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ward Condo#Urban Living#Fitness#Corley Real Estate#Breakdown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Plats and Parcels: East Town Post Office Sold

Illinois-based investors now own a key property on a busy downtown intersection, but what comes next is unclear. The building is leased to the United States Postal Service, which operates its Juneau Station post office in the facility. USPS has a lease on the property through 2025. “This is an...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Demolition Underway For Walker’s Point Apartments

The Mandel Group is moving forward on a 144-unit apartment building in Walker’s Point that will reshape the northern end of S. 5th St. Catalyst Construction, with subcontractor HM Brandt, is demolishing a series of buildings between W. Bruce St. and W. Pierce St. The structures being demolished include every...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Urban Reads: The Segway Was the Future, Until it Wasn’t

Every day at The Overhead Wire we sort through over 1,500 news items about cities and share the best ones with our email list. At the end of the week, we take some of the most popular stories and share them with Urban Milwaukee readers. They are national (or international) links, sometimes entertaining and sometimes absurd, but hopefully useful.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Eyes on Milwaukee: The Avenue Lands New Tenant

The Avenue, the mixed-use complex created from the former Shops of Grand Avenue Mall, has landed another office tenant. TEMPO, Wisconsin’s largest professional women’s organization, will lease approximately 2,500 square feet on the second story of the complex at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. The nonprofit will occupy the space currently...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Jeffers Starts Work on Second Journal Apartment Project

Construction work is underway on Verdigris, the second new apartment building to be carved out of the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel complex. Verdigis will fill the signature Journal Building, 333 W. State St., with 141 market-rate apartments. The six-story building was originally built in 1924 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as well as being locally historically protected.
Milwaukee County, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Work Starting on Cathedral Square Upgrade

A project to improve the perimeter of one of Downtown’s most popular parks is getting underway. Cathedral Square Friends and Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District #21 announced Monday that work will begin shortly on an approximately $1.85 million project streetscaping project at Cathedral Square Park. JCP Construction will lead the general contracting on the project.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Return of the Brown Bottle

The Brown Bottle quietly reopened under new management this past week. F Street Hospitality, the group that manages Pizza Man and Bottle House 42, took over during the pandemic and began revamping menus, cleaning the space and hiring new staff. The renovations and updates mostly left the historical aspects untouched, leaving the original wooden wall and door carvings as well as pictures and memorabilia hanging on the wall.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

8 Ways for Tenants to Avoid Evictions

On Saturday, July 31, the federal eviction moratorium expired. This means tenants could possibly lose their homes after having enjoyed protections throughout the pandemic. While Congress authorized $46 billion to go to tenants across the country, many have been unable to access the funds, according to The Eviction Lab at Princeton University, which creates data, interactive tools and research to help tenants and policymakers understand the eviction crisis.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

MKE Listing: Remarkable Riverfront Condo

Live in the heart of the Third Ward in this three bedroom, two bathroom unit at River Renaissance. Open floor plan boasts gourmet kitchen with Sub Zero and Wolf appliances, breakfast bar and granite counters. Many windows throughout which gives an abundance of natural light. Spacious den with wet bar is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the river views from any of the three private balconies. Master bedroom suite with walk in closet and master bath with custom tiled walk in shower. Two indoor parking spots.
Big Bend, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Kelly’s Dugout Opening on Layton Avenue

The Vecitis family is no stranger to the bar business. They own DugOut 54, Lucky Chucky’s (formerly known as the Lakeside Supper Club & Lounge), Cleveland Pub and two locations of Kelly’s Bleachers (one in Wind Lake and one in Big Bend). They opened or operated, but no longer own, bars such as the Kelly’s Bleachers in Story Hill and the former Irish Rec Room.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

New Riverwest Bar Planned

A new bar called Elevate on Humboldt will open in the Riverwest neighborhood, according to its license application. The application was filed by Samona McCann, who owned Milwaukee Nights Pub for five years. McCann did not respond to a request for more information by the time of publication. Elevate on...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Enlightened Brewing Throwing Summer Block Party

The Brewers’ stadium may have changed names recently, but the legends that were created there remain forever. Celebrate one of those legends by participating in the Hank Aaron State Trail 5k run/walk, which will see participants crossing the Menominee River and finishing near the American Family Field, all while raising money for the trail. Also this weekend, Enlightened Brewing Company is kicking off its summer series of block parties, and the Milwaukee Rep is showcasing some of its best talent free of charge.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Championship Energy Fuels Deer District Night Market

The first Deer District Market Wednesday evening drew crowds and dozens of vendors downtown to the area around Fiserv Forum. The market’s organizer said he hopes the crowds will grow even as the Bucks championship energy wears off. Attendees said, for now, there’s still plenty of excitement to go around.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

“Curtain Wall” Is Latest Installation For Sculpture Milwaukee

Eyes are quite literally on the lakefront with artist Kara Hamilton’s installation titled “Curtain Wall,” the latest addition to Sculpture Milwaukee’s 2021/22 show. The piece is being installed on the campus of the Milwaukee Art Museum at 700 N. Art Museum Dr. It will feature two eyes made from recycled Tyndall limestone surrounded by a wall of cream city brick.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

The Daily Bird Opens Second Cafe

A new Milwaukee coffee shop has already opened a second location. The Daily Bird opened a cafe inside the Dubbel Dutch hotel, 817 N. Marshall St., last week. Co-owned by Dylan Compton, Cole Compton and Dan Zwart, the new cafe joins the first Daily Bird that opened in 2020 in Riverwest. The first cafe is a pop-up shop located in Centro Cafe, 808 E. Center St.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Urbal Tea Opens Cafe On South Side

A new cafe is open in Milwaukee’s “Crisol Corridor” with hopes of creating a new neighborhood anchor. On Monday morning, Urbal Tea opened its first cafe at 3060 S. 13th St. The location is just north of Oklahoma and on the redeveloping strip from S. 13th Street from Cleveland to Morgan Avenues which was dubbed Crisol Corridor in 2015, boosted by a Business Improvement District (BID) that was formed.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Port Announces Tenant Replacing Sea Scouts

Thursday morning, Port Milwaukee revealed the previously undisclosed tenant that will replace the Sea Scouts on a waterfront parcel at the eastern end of E. Russell Ave. Marek Landscaping will lease the 0.87-acre parcel at 2452 S. Lincoln Memorial Dr. The company is a design-build contractor focused on sustainable waterfront design and habitat restoration. It will construct a multipurpose office and warehouse building on the site and install a bridge crane to service receive vessels and bulk materials.
West Bend, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Be Sure to Insure Your Backyard Wedding

Wedding days are often the most special – and most meticulously planned – event of a person’s life. While backyard weddings are nothing new, recent gathering restrictions, temporary venue closures and social distancing guidelines brought on in response to COVID-19 have prompted a surge in couples celebrating their union from the comfort of their own homes.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Weee! Launches In Milwaukee

A unique new ethnic grocery delivery business is entering the Milwaukee market. Weee! is a leading online grocery company headquartered in California that sources hard-to-find and authentic ingredients used in Asian (Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Filipino) and Hispanic food. Available in a long list of cities across the nation, it now boasts more than 7 million registered users and has just launched in Milwaukee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy