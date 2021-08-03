50 Years Ago: Can Push the Limits of Rock Music on ‘Tago Mago’

When it debuted on Aug. 1, 1981, MTV was a business and technology experiment without much downside and without much chance of succeeding. Warner Amex Satellite Entertainment Co., only slightly better known as WASEC, was a joint venture between Warner Communications and American Express. Their goal was to sell goods and financial services, interactively, into homes, through newly created black boxes that sat atop console TVs, giant bricks with buttons that communicated with just-launched satellites beaming the very first cable television networks. CNN and HBO were already running; a cable exec and rock 'n' roll fan named John Lack eventually persuaded WASEC that a channel showing prerecorded music clips (mostly live footage; "music videos" as we'd come to know them didn't much exist yet) would besot teenagers, and therefore pimple cream and soft drink advertisers.