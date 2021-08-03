Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

4 Local Dishes To Try this Month

By Breck Pappas
mobilebaymag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“After a long day of work, a friend of mine mentioned traveling across the Bay to try out Squid Ink. Since I didn’t know what to expect, my friend read off the menu to me as we were driving. Once she mentioned the tuna poke bowl, I was sold. The flavors of the diced tuna, Sriracha dressing, fresh radish, red onion and spicy mayo with rice had me hooked. You simply cannot go wrong with this bowl.” — Whitney Boyd, Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager, The First, A National Banking Association.

mobilebaymag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuna#Grilling#Squid#Spicy Mayo#Shrimp#Food Drink#Squid#Sriracha#Eggplant Parmesan#Italian#Via Emilia#Mobile Opera#Cotton State#Insurance Agent Owner#Pirates Pit Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Have You Tried These Delicious Off-Menu Dishes at Shreveport-Bossier Restaurants?

It doesn't matter where you live, there are secret items available for order at restaurants the world over that are only known to locals!. As I sit here craving an off-menu 'secret' dish from Nicky's Mexican Restaurant, it makes me realize how many other eateries have secret items that only locals or loyal customers would know about. It's almost comforting to me to know those secret menu items exist. If you know about it, then it's like you're accepted and part of a community, in the 'in' crowd if you will. Think Norm from the TV show Cheers. When you've frequented a local eatery long enough to be in the 'know,' you feel like you're in an elite club! Like one of those uber-cool folks that know about the secret drink at Starbucks, but cooler because it's not from a chain.
Grocery & Supermaketskinnykitchen.com

Skinny Cornbread Breakfast Casserole

This is an incredibly delicious, easy breakfast casserole. It’s so hearty and includes the fabulous Denver omelet flavors of eggs, ham, bell peppers, and cheese all loaded into a cornbread casserole. This casserole serves 6 and each serving has 294 calories, 10 grams of fat and 8 Blue WW Freestyle SmartPoints, and 9 Green. Perfect for a weekend breakfast or brunch. Since it freezes great, you can make it over the weekend and freeze the leftovers to enjoy for a quick weekday breakfast or another weekend meal.
Fairhope, ALmobilebaymag.com

Restaurant Review: Pirates Pit BBQ

There’s a lot for owners Harvey Mitchell and Daniel Miller to love about the location of Pirates Pit BBQ in Fairhope. At the corner of Section Street and Highway 44, the takeout restaurant never has a shortage of passing traffic, and downtown Fairhope is just a few minutes north. But for Mitchell, those aren’t the first answers that come to mind.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Cream Cheese Pie Crust

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Cream cheese pie crust is easier because it’s more forgiving. The cream cheese keeps it tender so you don’t have to be quite so delicate with it. This recipe makes enough for 2, so you’ll have enough to freeze one for later.
Food & Drinkssunset.com

Try Something New With Watermelon: Plant-Based Dishes for Summer

Get into clean eating with these unique takes inspired by Cafe Gratitude’s menu. Chances are you’ve sliced up at least one watermelon this summer, whether you’re cooking it on the grill, sipping it in a cocktail, or tossing it with some feta in a salad. But we’ve got a new way to transform the fantastic fruit.
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)

This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
Fort Myers, FLFlorida Weekly

THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

The Place: Blu Sushi, 2262 First St., downtown Fort Myers. (Also at 13451 McGregor Blvd. south of town.) 239-489- 1500 or www.blusushi.com. The Details: When a newly discovered allergy to dairy prevented one of my dining companions from ordering her longstanding favorite roll, the cream cheese-loaded Find What Baby, she decided on the Summer Nights.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

The 8 Best Dishes We Tried In July

In addition to showering twice daily, we also somehow managed to eat a lot of great things during the month of July. That included the best smash burger we’ve had in NYC, a spread of Uyghur and Senegalese dishes, and the perfect dinner when you want to sit by yourself, look sexy, and possibly eat a plate of fries. Do martinis and fried food count as dinner? We say yes. Anyways, here are the eight best dishes we ate in July.
Recipesrivercityweekend.com

Legendary Cooking: Ham and Egg Breakfast Enchiladas

Brunch is the thing these days. Spice things up this weekend Kentucky Legend’s Ham and Egg Breakfast Enchiladas!. 1/2 lb. Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Ham, coarsely chopped (1 1/2 c.) 2 Tbsp. olive oil. 1 onion, diced. 1 red pepper, diced. 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced. 2 cloves garlic,...
Food & Drinksthecountrycook.net

WALKING STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

This Walking Strawberry Cheesecake has all the fun flavor of one of your favorite desserts - but in handheld form! Perfect for parties, a quick treat or just for fun!. I have really fallen in love with walking desserts lately. If you haven't checked out my Walking Banana Pudding or my Walking Strawberry Pretzel Salad you really should! This Walking Strawberry Cheesecake uses easy-to-find ingredients including honey Teddy Grahams, instant cheesecake pudding and strawberry pie filling. These are super quick to whip up and are so fun for any occasion. They are the perfect single serving dessert that you can really make on the fly to satisfy a sweet tooth. If you want a fun new treat, then you have to try my Walking Strawberry Cheesecake recipe!
Restaurantsurbanstmagazine.com

Favorite dishes along the lakeshore you must try! part 1

Bourbon-marinated steak skewers grilled to order, served over roasted potatoes, sided with grilled vegetables, topped with sautéed onion, bell pepper, mushroom and crumbled gorgonzola, and drizzled with hoisin. Lolo’s Bar & Grill. 1862 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland. 616-786-2210. Taco Platter. Choose from smoked brisket, Adobo shredded chicken or shredded pork....
Recipesaymag.com

Recipe: Lemon Icebox Pie and Crust

Mix all ingredients. Press the crust onto the bottom of tart ring (on sheet pan with parchment paper) or in a pie tin. Use the bottom of a measuring cup to pack crumbs tightly. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes for a crisper crust. Lemon Icebox Pie Recipe. Ingredients:
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Monadnock Food Co-op to highlight NH Eats Local Month in August

This August, Monadnock Food Co-op will join the American Independent Business Alliance (AMIBA), New Hampshire Food Alliance, and partners throughout North America to support local food as part of NH Eats Local Month. “We want to inspire community members to eat more locally grown, raised, and made foods,” said Monadnock...
Restaurantsflicksandfood.com

Fish City Grill Has a Special Dish for Catfish Month

Fish City Grill Helps you Celebrate Catfish Throughout August During National Catfish Month. Fish City Grill has specials for catfish during Catfish Month. National Catfish Month has been a “holiday” since 1988, and the team at Fish City Grill and Half Shells are celebrating in a big way! All Fish City Grill locations will feature a variety of catfish offerings for National Catfish Month, including fried, grilled or blackened catfish. Throughout the month, guests can also request a special “chicken fried” version of the tasty fish that is batter-dipped and fried!
Recipessunset.com

Steamed Tres Leches Cake with Pineapple Rum Sauce

The team of four chefs, Shota Nakajima, Jamie Tran, Maria Mazon, and Byron Gomez, came together for the Restaurant Wars episode of Top Chef. There, they had to create an eight-course chef’s table menu for the judges. The four combined their own cuisines, flavors, and backgrounds to play off of traditional dishes. The last course, which stunned the judges, was a steamed tres leches cake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy