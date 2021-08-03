Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

178 applications received for share of $100 million in state broadband grants

By O. Kay Henderson
Radio Iowa
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of applicants are seeking nearly $300 million in state grants to extend and expand broadband service in Iowa, but only $100 million will be awarded. The legislature set aside $100 million for broadband projects. State officials say 178 broadband providers submitted grant applications by the deadline on July 28 and the grant awards will be announced in September. Governor Reynolds says she intends to seek federal funds to supplement the $100 million in state grant money that will be awarded.

www.radioiowa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa#Grant Money#Broadbandnow Com
Related
Middletown, CTNew Haven Register

Historic Middletown factory receives $1 million revitalization grant

MIDDLETOWN — U.S. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and Middletown officials toured the R.M. Keating Historical Enterprise Park Wednesday to celebrate $1 million in federal funding to be used to continue the property’s revitalization. The former North End Remington Rand typewriter factory is located at 180 Johnson St. DeLauro, chairwoman of the...
Vandalia, ILvandaliaradio.com

City of Vandalia receives major grant for sidewalks, more than $1.2 million

The City of Vandalia will see a major sidewalk project in the coming months, after receiving word last month they have been tabbed for a grant. The grant is the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program and will provide the city with 1.27 million dollars and it is 100% funded by the grant. City Administrator LaTisha Paslay says the grant will allow for sidewalks from the KC-Vandalia Campus to Veterans Avenue, Veterans to Randolph Street, Randolph to Coles Street, Coles to Main Street, and then from Main to at least Remann Street but they are hoping to reach to 8th Street. Preliminary meetings on the grant are to take place in a short time. Meanwhile, Vandalia Mayor Rick Gottman points out there is a separate grant for Safe Routes to Schools that will provide $200,000 with the City having a portion of $160,000 that is also part of this project. Most of the sidewalks will be new–with brand new sidewalks on Veterans, Randolph, Main and Sunset and some replacement sections also included in the work—along with the stretch for the Safe Routes to School project. Mayor Gottman also adds the South Central Illinois Regional Planning & Development Commission and Milano and Grunloh Engineers helped with getting the grant.
Internetparabolicarc.com

FCC Provides $311 Million for Broadband in 36 States, Takes Steps to Clean up Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Program

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2021 (FCC PR) — The FCC today took its first steps to move forward with funding new broadband deployments across the country through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. The FCC announced that it is ready to authorize over $311 million in broadband funding across 36 states through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. At the same time, the agency took steps to clean up issues with the program’s design originating from its adoption in 2020.
Jefferson County, WIWatertown Daily Times

Jefferson County seeks broadband grants

JEFFERSON — A partnership with Bertram and Netwurz to seek broadband grants to assist Jefferson County with internet coverage rural areas, was approved by the county’s broadband committee Friday. In 2019, the county was authorized to form a partnership with the two vendors in an effort to seek broadband grants,...
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Three Spokane organizations receive $6.8 million housing grant

Frontier Behavioral Health, Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington and Pioneer Human Services received a $6.8 million grant to provide housing and behavioral health services to adults in the Inland Northwest. The grant will help fund construction of 24 studio or one-bedroom units as a part of an affordable housing community...
Kentucky StateMiami Herald

Kentucky State receives federal grant for ag research

Kentucky State University has been awarded $249,583 in federal funding through a program that supports research efforts at historically Black land-grant universities, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday. The funds will help train small-scale, minority and socially disadvantaged farmers and producers to develop strategies for handling produce and developing...
Collegessouthernminn.com

SCC students receive $3.3 million in emergency relief grants

Since April 2020, South Central College (SCC) has provided over $3.3 million in emergency grants to students impacted by COVID-19, including nearly $600,000 this month to cover past tuition costs for 436 students. “We recognize that the past year and a half has brought many financial challenges to our students,”...
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Local groups receive state beautification grants

Two local community groups have received $51,905 in grants from a program administered by the New Mexico Tourism Department. The Keep Roswell Beautiful group received $28,303 from the New Mexico Clean and Beautiful grant program for fiscal year 2021-22, while the Keep Chaves County Beautiful organization was awarded $23,602, according to information released by the Tourism Department on Wednesday.
CharitiesWTVW

Tri-State Food Bank receives a $9,500 grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Tri-State Food Bank received a $9,500 grant from the Glick Community Relief Fund. This is Glick Philanthropies grant program aimed at helping local nonprofit organizations continue to respond to the pandemic. This grant will be used to hold 4 to 5 Mobile Food Distributions at Carriage House Apartments. Each distribution event will serve an about 125 families.
Cobb County, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Cobb Energy Center receives $5 million federal relief grant

Jul. 30—CUMBERLAND — Closed for nearly 18 months due to the pandemic, the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center has received a $5 million federal grant, providing a financial boost to one of Cobb's largest entertainment venues. The news was announced Wednesday at a meeting of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
WJCT News

JAXPORT Receiving $13.7M State Grant

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $250 million in state grants for Florida’s ports Thursday to assist in recovery from decreased revenue in 2020 and to invest in infrastructure. WJCT News partner the Jacksonville Daily Record reported JAXPORT will receive $13,716,224 from the program. “From the cruise industry, to cargo, to supporting...
Canton, MAWicked Local

Canton receives $16,805 grant from Shared Streets and Spaces program

Canton has received $16,805 as part of its Shared Streets and Spaces program funding awards, according to the Baker-Polito administration. The town will use the grant to expand traffic calming measures to include two additional speed tables, signage and pavement markings, all proximate to a park and playground. This round...
Collegesseehafernews.com

$2.87 Million COVID-Related Grant Awarded to Lakeshore Technical College

Current and future students impacted by COVID-19 will benefit from a $2.87 million competitive grant awarded to Lakeshore Technical College. This grant was secured through the U.S. Department of Education’s Institutional Resilience and Expanded Postsecondary Opportunity program. LTC’s portion is the largest amount the college has ever received, the largest...
Danbury, CTwlad.com

Gov. signs bill promoting expansion of broadband internet access

Governor Ned Lamont has held a bill signing ceremony for legislation he championed that promotes the buildout of broadband internet access in unserved and underserved areas of Connecticut, particularly in urban centers and rural communities. The governor proposed the legislation as part of his ongoing efforts to close the digital divide and get more households connected to the internet.
Columbia County, WAwaitsburgtimes.com

Port of Columbia Awarded $2 Million Broadband Infrastructure Grant

DAYTON—Port of Columbia staff, along with private partner Columbia iConnect, made a presentation to the Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) on Thursday, July 14 in Olympia and left with a $2 million award. Acceptance of the $2 million grant is contingent upon the community providing $500,000 in matching funds. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy