178 applications received for share of $100 million in state broadband grants

The City of Vandalia will see a major sidewalk project in the coming months, after receiving word last month they have been tabbed for a grant. The grant is the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program and will provide the city with 1.27 million dollars and it is 100% funded by the grant. City Administrator LaTisha Paslay says the grant will allow for sidewalks from the KC-Vandalia Campus to Veterans Avenue, Veterans to Randolph Street, Randolph to Coles Street, Coles to Main Street, and then from Main to at least Remann Street but they are hoping to reach to 8th Street. Preliminary meetings on the grant are to take place in a short time. Meanwhile, Vandalia Mayor Rick Gottman points out there is a separate grant for Safe Routes to Schools that will provide $200,000 with the City having a portion of $160,000 that is also part of this project. Most of the sidewalks will be new–with brand new sidewalks on Veterans, Randolph, Main and Sunset and some replacement sections also included in the work—along with the stretch for the Safe Routes to School project. Mayor Gottman also adds the South Central Illinois Regional Planning & Development Commission and Milano and Grunloh Engineers helped with getting the grant.