According to Forbes, California has approved the use of the innovative technology everyone has been waiting for from Tesla: full self-driving. Before you start to celebrate, however, there are a few things that you should know about the Tesla full self-driving system and why the state of California decided to approve its use. In fact, you might look at the full driving system option with hopes that you can relax on your daily commute, but you may be disappointed to know that the system itself isn’t as autonomous as the name suggests.