Delta Air Lines upgrades all pilots with Apple M1 iPad Pro units
Delta Air Lines is extending its commitment to next-generation connectivity, together with AT&T Business and Apple. Delta is upgrading all pilot electronic flight bags (EFB) — one of a pilot’s tools for use in pre-flight management tasks and processes — to the new iPad Pro, powered by Apple’s M1 chip and 5G. This comes on the heels of Delta’s recent commitment to equipping all of their flight attendants with iPhone 12 units and 5G in April this year.macdailynews.com
