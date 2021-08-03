Boomer & Gio's Moment of the Day 8/3/21: Cougar Alert!
Another winner got on the Jackpocket Winner’s Boat for the Boomer & Gio Boat Party Tuesday - and Gio noticed that said boat is filling up with some silver foxes.www.audacy.com
Another winner got on the Jackpocket Winner’s Boat for the Boomer & Gio Boat Party Tuesday - and Gio noticed that said boat is filling up with some silver foxes.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.https://www.audacy.com/wfan
Comments / 0