The long-awaited mid-life refresh of the Nintendo Switch is finally here and it’s… disappointing, but also kind of great? This isn’t the Switch Pro we were all expecting but it does come with several quality-of-life updates that are most welcome. It’s long been rumoured that Nintendo was cooking up something new for the Switch line of consoles and we all assumed that that meant a more powerful model was on its way. Sadly, the console we got is not more powerful than its predecessors, which will put many off straight away. We, however, are here to tell you exactly what it does have and why, if you’re new to the Switch party, this might be the perfect console for you.