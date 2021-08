In The Jewish World of Alexander Hamilton, published by Princeton University Press, Dr. Andrew Porwancher looks at Hamilton’s origins and determines that he was probably born and raised Jewish. Porwancher served as a senior research fellow at the Zahava and Moshael Straus Center for Torah and Western Thought, and traveled to the Caribbean, where Hamilton was born. There he discovered a selection of archives that sent him on a globetrotting journey to discover the true roots of one of America’s leading Founding Fathers.