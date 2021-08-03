Gov. Beshear: More Than $600,000 Awarded To Upgrade Building In Metcalfe County Industrial Park
EDMONTON, Ky. (Aug. 3, 2021) – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a $616,900 grant for improvements at a building in the Metcalfe County Industrial Park that will house Pennington Stave & Cooperage LLC (PS&C, LLC). The company will manufacture staves and barrels for bourbon and whiskey production, building on positive momentum in the growing spirits industry in the commonwealth.www.935wain.com
Comments / 0