Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon has spoken candidly about her dedication to making it on her own while addressing public opinions of herself as a “talentless rich kid”. The 24-year-old, who is featured on the cover ofVogue’s 2021 September issue along with seven other models, discussed her experience as the pop star’s daughter in the accompanying interview, where she revealed: “People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not.”