Souderton Community Night set for Aug. 10
SOUDERTON — This year's Community Night, hosted by Souderton Borough Police Department in Souderton Community Park, will be 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. "We have gotten generous donations from businesses in the area for our raffles and giveaways that will be taking place. There will be a large public safety demonstration as far as fire apparatus, police apparatus," police Chief Brian Newhall said at the Aug. 2 Souderton Borough Council meeting.www.montgomerynews.com
Comments / 0