Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

As Pandemic Continues, Remainder Of Provider Relief Fund Must Be Released To Long Term Care Facilities

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 4 days ago

Long term care facilities have received approximately $14 billion of the $178 billion through the Provider Relief Fund (PRF). This funding has been a lifeline for nursing homes and assisted living communities, but there are still funds in the PRF that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has not distributed. With the Delta variant spreading rapidly throughout the country, long term care providers need the resources now more than ever so they can continue their efforts to protect vulnerable residents.

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Term Care Facilities#Medicaid#Pandemic Continues#Ahca Ncal News#The Provider Relief Fund#Prf#Hhs#Ppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

Two whistleblowers claim the Department of Health and Human Services instructed them to downplay a coronavirus outbreak among migrant children being housed at a facility in Texas

Two whistleblowers have alleged the Department of Health and Human Services instructed them to downplay a coronavirus outbreak amongst migrant children that were held at a facility in Fort Bliss, near El Paso, Texas. The outbreak is said to have occurred earlier this year in a complaint that was sent...
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

America's largest nursing home operator Genesis Healthcare tells its 70K workers that they need to get the COVID-19 vaccine or they'll lose their jobs

The nation's largest nursing home chain told its workers this week they will have to receive the COVID-19 vaccination or risk losing their jobs, joining a slew of companies requiring vaccine mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the nation. On Monday, Genesis Healthcare - which has 70,000 employees...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

COVID vaccine will be mandated for staff at Massachusetts long-term care facilities, Gov. Charlie Baker says

The administration of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced the COVID-19 vaccine will be mandated for staff at long-term care facilities. There are 378 skilled nursing facilities and two Soldiers’ Homes in Massachusetts. As of Aug. 2, 155 facilities had less than 75% of their staff fully vaccinated, according to a statement from the administration.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Long-Term Care Facility To Mandate COVID Vaccines For Employees

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 is raising new concerns at long-term care facilities. Centers for Disease Control data show nearly 90% of the residents at Minnesota facilities are fully vaccinated. Only 65% of the staff in those places have received their shots. While some facilities are moving toward a vaccine mandate for employees, a St. Paul residence is already a step ahead. CEO of Episcopal Homes of MN Marvin Plakut said the long-term care facility is the first in the state to require COVID vaccinations for all employees. “With this very contagious delta variant, we’re getting...
Health Servicesstar967.net

IDPH Issues New Guidance For Long-Term Care Facilities

The Illinois Department of Public Health is releasing new guidance for long-term care facilities. IDPH recommends that visitors screen themselves for COVID symptoms before entering facilities, but that appointments are no longer required and time limits are no longer in effect. Interaction between residents is allows as long as masks are worn.
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

Concern surrounds long-term care facilities as COVID-19 cases increase

SAN ANTONIO – Increased hospitalizations and positive tests are showing that COVID-19 is not yet behind us, and once again, concerns are surrounding long-term care facilities. One local assisted living facility is already dealing with an outbreak. Katherine Nicholas, the assistant director of nursing at Morningside Ministries at the Meadows,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy