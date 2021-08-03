As Pandemic Continues, Remainder Of Provider Relief Fund Must Be Released To Long Term Care Facilities
Long term care facilities have received approximately $14 billion of the $178 billion through the Provider Relief Fund (PRF). This funding has been a lifeline for nursing homes and assisted living communities, but there are still funds in the PRF that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has not distributed. With the Delta variant spreading rapidly throughout the country, long term care providers need the resources now more than ever so they can continue their efforts to protect vulnerable residents.ladailypost.com
