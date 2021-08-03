As Pandemic Continues, Remainder Of Provider Relief Fund Must Be Released To Long Term Care Facilities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 is raising new concerns at long-term care facilities. Centers for Disease Control data show nearly 90% of the residents at Minnesota facilities are fully vaccinated. Only 65% of the staff in those places have received their shots. While some facilities are moving toward a vaccine mandate for employees, a St. Paul residence is already a step ahead. CEO of Episcopal Homes of MN Marvin Plakut said the long-term care facility is the first in the state to require COVID vaccinations for all employees. “With this very contagious delta variant, we’re getting...