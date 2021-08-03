R.I. Transit Riders Urge Governor to Halt Rollout of RIDOT's Flawed Bus Plan and Start Working with the Community to Develop a Better One
While Rhode Island Transit Riders is strongly opposed to all iterations of the Department of Transportation’s Multi-Hub Bus System, our organization is agreeable to efforts to improve public space in downtown Providence, so long as those improvements either directly benefit bus riders or do not diminish the existing quality of transit service in Rhode Island.www.ecori.org
Comments / 0