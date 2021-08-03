Broncos' KJ Hamler placed in COVID-19 protocols

KJ Hamler missed the first padded practice of the season Tuesday after the Broncos' speedy second-year receiver was placed in COVID-19 protocols, an NFL source told 9NEWS.

It's unclear what the reason was Hamler being placed in the virus protocol as Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said, "he could be back here tomorrow."

Hamler, who was having a nice camp, told reporters last week he had received both vaccination shots but was not yet 14 days clear of the second shot.

The Broncos also reached agreement with cornerback Saivion Smith, who was Pat Surtain II’s teammate at Alabama, per NFL source.

Smith passed his physical Tuesday morning and will practice with the Broncos on Wednesday. He played in six games with the Cowboys last season, replacing the injured Chidobe Awuzie of Colorado fame.

Smith will compete for one of the final backup cornerback/special teams spots.

Also missing from the Broncos’ first padded practice of the year Tuesday were receiver Tyrie Cleveland, linebacker Josey Jewell, rookie cornerback Mac McCain III, offensive tackle Cam Fleming and defensive tackle Mike Purcell. It also appeared safety Kareem Jackson received a “vet day” off.

