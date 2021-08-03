Cancel
Thompson honored to represent USA in golf in Tokyo

Golf Channel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexi Thompson describes the feeling of representing Team USA at the Olympics but playing as an individual in the women's golf tournament. She says "it's the highest possible honor you can have representing your country.'

