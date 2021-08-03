Thompson honored to represent USA in golf in Tokyo

It’s rare when the last name “Korda” doesn’t appear near the top of an LPGA leaderboard these days. Both Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda found success early in their respective LPGA careers. Older sister Jessica, 28, won for the first time during the first event of her second year on tour in 2012. Nelly, 22, also won for the first time in just her second year on tour, making the Kordas the third sisters to earn LPGA wins alongside Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn and Charlotta and Annika Sorenstam.