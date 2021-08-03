Nancy Weeks, 77

Nancy Weeks, age 77, of West Union, OH, passed away August 2, 2021 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. She was born January 14, 1944 in Maysville, KY to the late Lloyd and Virginia L. (Cox) Holton. She was a dairy farmer.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Eddie Weeks, her second husband, Dwight Weeks and a grandson, Craig Weeks.

Nancy is survived by 2 sons, Lynn Weeks and wife Julie of West Union, OH, Wade Weeks of Cincinnati, OH; 2 grandsons, Andrew and Aden; numerous cousins and many close friends.

Following cremation, a private memorial service will be held at the Decatur Cemetery.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

