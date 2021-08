Just one trip to the doctor can cost thousands, which is why most U.S. adults rely heavily on health insurance. According to the Congressional Research Service (CRS), 90.8 percent of people in the country had some type of health insurance in 2019. But even with this coverage, a number of mistakes can add up to more cost on your end, like not checking your medical bill for billing errors or accidentally going to an out-of-network provider. Now, experts are warning about one costly mistake with Medicare you'll want to be sure to avoid. Read on to learn more about this all-too-common error.