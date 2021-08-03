FREE CLINIC OF ROME TO HOST ANNUAL TOMATO SANDWICH SUPPER THIS FRIDAY EVENING

GREENFIELD — After last year’s modified version of the community meal, the annual Harvest Supper has returned to being an in-person celebration. “Last year, we served about 400 (curbside pickup) meals,” recounted Kirsten Levitt, executive director and chef of Stone Soup Café, which is hosting the event. “It’s really exciting to think we’ll be up in the 800 to 1,000 meal range, hopefully. I’m very excited to be able to greet people — even with my mask on — in person, because I don’t often get to see everybody we feed at the cafe because I’m inside.”