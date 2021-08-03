FREE CLINIC OF ROME TO HOST ANNUAL TOMATO SANDWICH SUPPER THIS FRIDAY EVENING
The Free Clinic of Rome will host their 8th annual Tomato Sandwich Supper this Friday, August 6th from 5 pm to 7 pm in the Wilder Center of First United Methodist Church, 202 East 3rd Avenue in downtown Rome. Event attendees will enjoy a meal, in addition to door prizes, live entertainment from Georgia Mountain Music, a silent auction, and a live cake auction. The tickets are $10 each or $25 for a family of three or more. They may be purchased at the Free Clinic of Rome at 3 Professional Court, the Rome Visitors Center on Jackson Hill, or from any board member.www.wlaq1410.com
