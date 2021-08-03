Cancel
Rome, GA

TRIAL PERIOD FOR OPEN CONTAINER IN DOWNTOWN ROME TO START THIS THURSDAY

 4 days ago

The trial period for open container in downtown Rome begins this Thursday after being approved by Rome City Commissioners by a final vote of 5-3 last Monday night. This trial will run from 11 am to 11 pm every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from August 5th until October 30th. Adults age 21 and up will be permitted to purchase an adult beverage from any downtown establishment and enjoy it in a designated aluminum cup from the Ball Corporation around the downtown area, states Aundi Lesley, the Director of the Rome Downtown Development Authority.

