CORONAVIRUS, VACCINE UPDATE FROM GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH

A total of 4,387 new cases of coronavirus and 21 more virus-related fatalities were reported across Georgia on Monday by this state’s Department of Public Health. According to the latest update by the DPH issued just before 3 pm, there have been 936,471 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide since the beginning of this pandemic. The state’s death toll currently stands at 18,732. The number of confirmed cases totaled 10,286 here in Floyd County, which has also had a total of 197 deaths. Gwinnett County has had the most confirmed cases in the state with 89,998. Fulton County has had the most deaths with 1,380.