Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AUDIO: Angry Fix – “Oleka”

By bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgressive-dream pop band Angry Fix have their debut album out. Consisting of six songs, the record is themed around time slipping away as we fight for the survival of our happiness and peace. Vocalist Xai Osa uses atomic bombs, aliens, political correctness, and social justice as vehicles for love and sorrows; many of us have been afraid of our voices getting taken away these days but acting on love is the ultimate antidote of the universe. She sings about the need for people to take a step back and nurture their spirit in “Until Tomorrow” but also confronts how she’s been held back from doing all the things she’s wanted to do with “Dream Museum.” Angry Fix deliver a record that feels exceptionally human, and we look forward to catching a show of theirs hopefully soon.

breakingandentering.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angry Fix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Wave Chapelle – “Never Forget”

Wave Chapelle is moving through his Sky Blue pack, and his most recent drop is about the things that people don’t get the chance to see. “Never Forget” is an ode to the long nights, extended hours, and putting in the work to attain a goal. Chapelle proves why he’s not like the rest of the pack explicitly in the lyrics themselves, as well as his flow and demeanor that shows you what makes him special as an artist. There’s one more track in the Sky Blue pack, but this month’s drops may have been his best overall collection of weekly works yet. Check out “Never Forget” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Reality TV – “Sweet & Sour”

There’s a new project coming out of the Higher Education Records camp, and the combination of Slang Troubadour and Moses are about to turn some heads as Reality TV. The group’s first single, “Sweet & Sour” feels like the next evolution of the H.E.R. catalogue, with sounds that combine backpack style hip hop with bass-loaded electronic sounds. It’s a marriage of the worlds that Moses has worked in as a DJ, and the eclectic style of Slang Troubadour as the group’s resident emcee puts even more flavor into the mix. Reality TV is here to melt some minds, and “Sweet & Sour” is only the first indicator of what’s to come. Check out the single below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Space Whaler – “Limbic Shift”

Experimental-ambient artist Space Whaler has a new EP out. Themed around depression, this body of work makes use of distorted monologues and rain sounds and minimalist guitars. We truly feel draped in the cloak of despair with these incredibly melancholy soundscapes. “Abyss” contains lyrics about being locked in a cage while watching creatures fly freely, while “Reward” spans for over ten minutes long. If you need a soundtrack for the mental blues today, look no further than Space Whaler.
Rock Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Solar Plexus – “Royalty”

Solar Plexus have a new EP out, and its their body of work to date. “Royalty” is four tracks of intricate, technical indie rock. With busy sounding guitar parts being the focal point of tracks like the project’s title track opener, it’s clear that the band is looking to move into more progressive territory. That being said, they aren’t above a simpler progression with the conviction to make it feel exciting and interesting. Solar Plexus pull from many different territories, creating a diverse rock sound, with seemingly endless directions that they can navigate towards. Check out “Royalty” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: West Nile Crows – “Collector”

Indie pop group West Nile Crows have a new single from upcoming EP “Negative.” It’s a song about turning a blind eye to learning new things and staying in your bubble. Ignorance is bliss, and West Nile Crows channel the emotional pain of dealing with close-minded people through this dreamy ditty. The EP will be out at the end of August.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Chris Tishler – “Reach for the Sun”

Alternative rocker Chris Tishler has his debut record out. With thirteen songs, Tishler shares personal and intimate sentiments that dwell between darkness and lightness. Some tunes are cathartic and troubled while others are celebratory in demeanor. One way or the other Tishler delivers an ambitious platter of compelling and heartful tales with a vast array of rock, world, and experimental influences. One of the most noteworthy moments here is “Wave to Me From the Shore” which consists of cryptic chants that build into a gnarly rock jam. Additionally, he’s got a number of talented cats featured here from the Violent Femmes to De La Buena to Testa Rosa to Five Card Studs. We commend Chris Tishler on such an action-packed album, and hope to hear more from him in the future.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Dan Kolesari – “Light”

Singer-songwriter Dan Kolesari dropped a new single this past week. It’s a rootsy rock jam about life playing out and making sense in the long run. He enlisted local band Burgundy Ties to join in on the recording, and the result will have you putting your arm around your friends and telling them that you’re happy they’re here. We hope to hear more from Dan Kolesari in the near future.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Day Tvvo – “Famous”

Pop artist Day Tvvo dropped a new single this past week. It’s about being reckless and letting shit get to your head as you’re starting to get noticed. Tvvo acknowledges that he and friends are getting carried away, but it’s the life they’ve chosen because they see themselves making it big. Day Tvvo has been consistent with new hits this year and we look forward to his next EP.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Eliot – “Look At Me Now”

Thanks to his recent release, ‘Look At Me Now,’ Eliot is off to a flying start, with plenty of fresh doors opening. The tune is fundamentally a rock gem, but as it unfolds, many sounds emerge from the flavorful texture, giving it a broader perspective. It begins with a powerful bluesy guitar line, but the music quickly shifts once Eliot jumps for the mic. He sings with zeal, and his emotions are genuine.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Tony Catania – “Fairly Certain”

Free-improv jazz group Tony Catania Trio have a new record out this week. Featuring Catania on tenor sax, Barry Paul Clark on bass, and Devin Drobka on drums, this body of work is an authentic practice of intention with immediacy. The three musicians speak to one another via their instruments’ languages, effectively creating synergy through avant-garde conduits. The title seems to insinuate that each interaction is one that makes sense to the person creating it based on how well they know the others’ instinctual processes. If you’re looking for something pleasant in texture but exquisite in how delicate it is, look no further than “Fairly Certain.”
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Matthu – “UV Love”

Matthu is the new solo project started by Kevin Bush of synthwave duo Immortal Girlfriend. He’s out with his debut single, and it’s an acoustic-electronic tune where he compares love to sunlight. Bush wants this person and only this person to have a profound effect on his heart. It’s interesting how Matthu is combining a singer-songwriter approach with atmospheric psychedelia here, and we’re looking forward to more from the project soon.
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Mere of Light – “Fell Tales”

Experimental-electronic folk project Mere of Light is the solo effort of Elise McArdle, known for their role as vocalist/keyboardist of shoegaze band Cream Vellum. Mere of Light’s debut EP is out now, consisting of five tracks all with the harp as main instrument. McArdle’s lyrical themes touch on resounding emotional reactions to change, as well as the personal empowerment that comes with resisting capitalist-imperialist norms. The music is exquisite yet the message is radical, which culminates into one of the most viscerally compelling records we’ve heard so far in Milwaukee this year. Mere of Light’s EP release show will be at the Jazz Gallery on the 21st – don’t miss it.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Dan Lepien – “A Country Mile”

Country star Dan Lepien has a new record out today. The guy delivers six songs about the dust he’s picked up to finally be in a desirable place. He has trouble saying no to a good time but he’s also determined to make ends meet, all while making his honey happy. Dan Lepien lays out the balance of work and play with “A Country Mile” and invites you to join him for the ride.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Larry Bull – “Playground”

Larry Bull has a new track out, and when he’s not battling people, he’s dropping meaningful songs like “Playground.” The song talks about Bull’s humble upbringing, and the hard times when money is low. He talks about working hard to find a way out of the hood, and the work he’s putting in to achieve that goal. There’s a lot to digest in the song, which is accented by a bright acoustic guitar in the production. With a battle background, Bull finds a way to make his bars extra meaningful, and lyrics like “don’t let them turn your small shirt into a tall tee” resonate for people that have lived through the struggle. Larry Bull is a high caliber emcee, and he proves that once again on “Playground” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Brainsqueezed’s Humanity Shines on I Am Not A Robot

The most remarkable thing about the latest album from Brainsqueezed, I Am Not a Robot, has easily got to be the arrangements. They’re extremely varied, extensive, and sprawling, oftentimes taking several minutes to reach full capacity and burst into the tunes these songs are meant to be. Within this motif,...
Lakewood Township, NJthelakewoodscoop.com

AUDIO: YTI Presents ‘Chedvas’

“Chedvas” features two YTI family vocalist who bring a tremendous amount to the table as both vocalists and creators. Chananya Reidler (Lakewood) has a very rich, depth filled vocal tone and that really comes through in what is Chananya’s first very public release. Hillel Saltzmen (Flatbush) brings a whole other sound to the vocal performance on Chedvas, his baritone and highly creative vocal ability lending tremendous presence and contrast to what is a masterpiece out of YTI’s members.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Biddl3 – “Giannis”

Rapper Biddl3 has a new song out, and he’s still swept up in the Bucks’ playoff run with his single, “Giannis.” The track samples the Greek Freak himself, with clips surrounding the team’s NBA title. Biddl3 raps about being built the same as Giannis, and the feeling of having the city behind him. It’s a motivator for sure, as not only does it conjure up memories from a few weeks ago of winning titles, but also having the strength to feel like anything is able to be accomplished. It’s still Bucks in six, even in the offseason, but you can get just as hyped listening to “Giannis” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

High Chair Excels on Hey Mountain Hey LP

Some of the information about Hey Mountain Hey, the latest magnum opus from High Chair, acknowledges that some of the numbers were inspired by different forms of literature, such as tales from J.R Tolkien, another writer, and Navajo proverbs. That all may be true, but one listen to this album—or...
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

ARTIST SPOTLIGHTS: Maybe Hazel, Bug Moment

A spectacular night of Milwaukee indie took place at X-Ray Arcade on Saturday night, bringing in a full house of eager music lovers. Indie rockers The Unitaskers played their first show since quarantine while being joined by beachy indie pop band Maybe Hazel, alt-pop trio Bug Moment, and prog-jam rockers Conundrum. It was many folks’ first time seeing a show since quarantine.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Night Court star Charlie Robinson dies at 75

Robinson, who died today from cardiac arrest with multi-system organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, joined the hit NBC sitcom in Season 2, playing court clerk and Vietnam vet Macintosh "Mac" Robinson for the rest of the series run. With his signature cardigans, Mac was considered the most "sober" character on Night Court. Robinson also appeared on numerous shows, recurring on Home Improvement, The Game, Hart of Dixie, This Is Us, Mom and, just last year, Love in the Time of Corona. He also played himself on the Night Court episode of 30 Rock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy