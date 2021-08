The Mena School Board met for their August meeting on Thursday evening in the Mena High School Library with many district patrons in attendance. The first item addressed was the district ready for learning plan. Superintendent Dr. Lee Smith recommended no changes at this time. In person and the Polk County Virtual Academy will remain the two learning options for students. This also means that the mask policy will remain as it was amended on April 13 th and the wearing of masks will be optional for students and school employees but is still highly recommended by the board.