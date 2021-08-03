Senate leader Berger raises concerns about Durham ‘antiracist summer camps’

The Senate’s top officer is continuing to highlight his concerns about the agenda of “antiracist” summer camps and teacher workshops tied to the Durham Public Schools. “Antiracism sounds nice — who wouldn’t want to be an antiracist?” asks a news release from the office of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham. “But the doctrine of antiracism, an outgrowth of Critical Race Theory, teaches adherents to view everything in the world through the lens of race.”