Enter now to win a Big Night Out

If you’ve flipped through our Best Dressed issue this month, then you’ll know we’ve pulled out all the stops on all things fashion and lifestyle, from the honorees set to strut their stuff at this year’s Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball to expert makeup tips for a glam night out. But that doesn’t mean we’re keeping all the glamour to ourselves. In fact, we’re giving one of you lucky readers a chance to win a Big Night Out—aka a $400 gift card to any local restaurant of your choosing, where you can wine and dine while looking fine.