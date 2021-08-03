This Creative Studio in Brooklyn Will Craft Your Dream Piece of Furniture

The Brooklyn Navy Yard, a shipyard and industrial complex located on the East River, has become a hub for a variety of creatives, from Catbird to Steiner Studios. Amongst it all, one homegrown studio is making a name for itself with its own recipe of grit, inspiration, and a realistic and meaningful approach to sustainability. Skilset, a creative studio and fabrication shop that’s found its home in the BNY for the past five years, crafts truly one-of-a-kind furniture from salvaged materials sourced from around New York City, and rethinks the top-down model of many studios by giving their members autonomy in what they build.