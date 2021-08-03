Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

This Creative Studio in Brooklyn Will Craft Your Dream Piece of Furniture

By David Eardle y
architecturaldigest.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Navy Yard, a shipyard and industrial complex located on the East River, has become a hub for a variety of creatives, from Catbird to Steiner Studios. Amongst it all, one homegrown studio is making a name for itself with its own recipe of grit, inspiration, and a realistic and meaningful approach to sustainability. Skilset, a creative studio and fabrication shop that’s found its home in the BNY for the past five years, crafts truly one-of-a-kind furniture from salvaged materials sourced from around New York City, and rethinks the top-down model of many studios by giving their members autonomy in what they build.

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Photography#This Creative Studio#The Brooklyn Navy Yard#Bny#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...

Comments / 0

Community Policy