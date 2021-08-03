Permits proposed for popular Colorado wilderness
The U.S. Forest Service is proposing permits and fees for popular areas of an iconic wilderness area in Colorado. Under the proposal, the Four Pass loop, the 26-mile backpacking trail outside Aspen, would be one destination subject to limited $12 overnight reservations. Also between May 1 and Oct. 31, campers would need permits for Conundrum hot springs and Geneva and Capitol lakes in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness.www.outtherecolorado.com
