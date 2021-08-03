Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Permits proposed for popular Colorado wilderness

By Seth Boster seth.boster@gazette.com
outtherecolorado.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Forest Service is proposing permits and fees for popular areas of an iconic wilderness area in Colorado. Under the proposal, the Four Pass loop, the 26-mile backpacking trail outside Aspen, would be one destination subject to limited $12 overnight reservations. Also between May 1 and Oct. 31, campers would need permits for Conundrum hot springs and Geneva and Capitol lakes in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness.

www.outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Aspen, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilderness Area#The U S Forest Service#The Forest Service#Fs Usda Gov Whiteriver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy