High-End Audio / Audiophile & Music Industry News

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to our newsletter plus enter our contests!. Enjoy the Music.com is once again happy to announce that The Cable Company has launched their annual Summer Against Hunger fundraiser. This is their 26th annual audiophile fundraiser to help support CARE, an organization that save lives, helps defeat poverty, achieve social justice, and fights for women and girls rights. The Cable Company's Summer Against Hunger donates 100% of August purchases from The Cable Company from over 70 sponsoring brands, with matching funds with equal donations to CARE. In addition, all products from their other vendors who are not participating in the fundraiser directly, plus this fundraiser includes their sales of used products from UsedCable.com website (50% donation to CARE).

