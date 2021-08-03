Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Crypto ‘Wild West’ requires new laws, SEC chair says

By Kellie Mejdrich
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKWaB_0bGTQhUs00
The remarks by the Securities and Exchange Commission chair were the latest evidence that regulators were struggling to rein in the booming market for Bitcoin and other digital currencies that reached a value of $2 trillion this year. | Edward Smith/Getty Images

Updated: 08/03/2021 05:26 PM EDT

Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler on Tuesday urged lawmakers to give him more power to fight fraud, scams and abuse in the cryptocurrency market, in a speech that prompted backlash from major industry groups.

Gensler said in prepared remarks to the Aspen Security Forum that the SEC "will continue to take our authorities as far as they go," but that congressional action is needed to close regulatory gaps. He said legislators should focus on cryptocurrency trading, lending and decentralized finance platforms, which mimic the functions of traditional exchanges and banks but operate autonomously and automatically across computer networks.

"Right now, we just don’t have enough investor protection in crypto," Gensler said. "Frankly, at this time, it’s more like the Wild West."

He also suggested that most exchanges handling large numbers of digital tokens are likely to be dealing in securities, and so should be required to register with the SEC.

The remarks offered fresh evidence that regulators are struggling to police the booming market for Bitcoin and other digital currencies that reached a value of $2 trillion this year. They also show that Gensler — a veteran regulator best known for taking on big banks after the 2008 financial crisis — wants to ensure that the SEC is at the forefront of any new oversight regime.

"There’s a great deal of hype and spin about how crypto assets work," he said. "In many cases, investors aren’t able to get rigorous, balanced and complete information. If we don’t address these issues, I worry a lot of people will be hurt."

The price of Bitcoin slumped more than 4 percent after Gensler spoke and two major crypto industry groups, the Blockchain Association and the Chamber of Digital Commerce, weighed in on his remarks in emailed statements.

Blockchain Association Executive Director Kristin Smith disputed the "characterization of the growing crypto economy as the 'Wild West.'"

"The crypto industry is far from unregulated. In fact, these markets are overseen by the CFTC in its anti-fraud and anti-manipulation powers, and crypto companies cooperate with law enforcement, are registered as money services businesses (MSBs) with FinCEN, and operate within state money regimes," Smith said.

Perianne Boring, founder and president of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, said that while her group agrees with Gensler that regulatory clarity is needed, "we don’t want to see policy-making through enforcement."

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce said on Twitter that it was "nice to see" Gensler "addressing crypto issues, but the existing securities laws don't work well for certain aspects of crypto & people's freedom to interact using new technology has produced the innovation at the core of our prosperity."

Peirce is one of two Republicans on the five-member commission. She has been a vocal champion of the cryptocurrency industry.

In his speech, Gensler outlined steps the SEC is already taking, including targeting decentralized trading platforms and stablecoins such as the Facebook-spearheaded Diem coin that derive their value from underlying assets like the U.S. dollar.

Gensler said he believes that some cryptocurrency activity already falls under the SEC's purview. He said he has asked staff to be vigilant about transactions that weren't registered with the agency. The SEC has taken legal action against what it argues are unregistered crypto securities. The SEC is currently in a court fight with cryptocurrency startup Ripple over that issue.

During a question-and-answer session at the event, Gensler urged cryptocurrency trading platforms to come in and register with the SEC:

“If this innovation has any chance of surviving into the late 2020s and 2030s, it can't stay astride the public policy,” he said. “There's a lot of platforms that again [probably] are trading or lending securities on those platforms. He said they should “come in, register, work with the SEC. If we need to, work with Congress to get the appropriate authorities and add to our authorities.”

Alexis Goldstein, director of financial policy at the Open Markets Institute, said "Gensler’s speech makes it clear the SEC will expect most, if not all, crypto exchanges to register."

“It is critically important for investor protection and financial stability that any crypto exchanges trading securities, including decentralized ones, are registered with the SEC," Goldstein said.

Gensler warned of significant gaps in investor protection at so-called DeFi platforms, which are an increasingly popular way for Americans to buy, sell and lend crypto assets. He said that to the extent there are securities traded on the platforms, they would need to register with the agency unless they have an exemption.

He also said that some stablecoins would face regulation as securities and investment companies. He said the SEC was prepared to apply "full investor protections" to stablecoin activity, which in some cases may allow individuals to sidestep rules around money laundering, taxation and sanctions.

The President's Working Group on Financial Markets — which includes Gensler, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell — is also working together on how to regulate the stablecoin market.

Gensler's pursuit of new authority from Congress would likely be a heavy lift. Lawmakers this week have been at odds over a provision of the infrastructure bill that would subject cryptocurrency brokers to tax reporting rules. But Gensler would have allies among top Democrats such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who has been pressing Gensler to outline the SEC's authority and whether Congress should act.

Warren said last week that the longer the U.S. waits to regulate cryptocurrencies, "the more likely they will become so intertwined in our financial system that there could be potentially serious consequences if this market comes under stress."

Comments / 1

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
6K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Gary Gensler
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Sec#The Aspen Security Forum#Cftc#Twitter#Crypto People#Republicans#Facebook#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Public SafetyCNN

SEC chairman: Crypto assets are 'ripe with fraud, scams and abuses'

New York (CNN Business) — The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission doesn't have a lot of love for cryptocurrencies. "This asset class is ripe with fraud, scams and abuses in certain applications," SEC chairman Gary Gensler said during an interview at the virtual Aspen Security Forum. Gensler also...
MarketsNBC New York

What the SEC Chair's Comments on Crypto Mean for a Possible Bitcoin ETF

The head of the SEC says crypto assets need a lot more regulation before they can move forward. "This asset class is rife with fraud, scams, and abuse in certain applications," SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said at the Aspen Security Forum on Tuesday. "We need additional congressional authorities to prevent...
Congress & Courtsprotocol.com

The Senate is getting serious about crypto

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Tuesday: The Senate zeroes in on crypto, Monzo faces a money-laundering probe and Square buys Afterpay. Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up here to get it in your inbox every week. The Big Story. Homing in on crypto rules. The...
Marketsetftrends.com

SEC’s Gensler: Crypto Landscape like ‘the Wild West’

In a recent speech before the Aspen Security Forum, SEC Chair Gary Gensler, speaking for himself and not as representative of the SEC, gave his observations on the lawlessness of the current crypto space and hinted at impending regulations for DeFi and stablecoins, as well as a Bitcoin ETF structure that the SEC would be potentially willing to give serious consideration to.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

SEC has no authority over crypto, CFTC commissioner argues

Amid the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s expanding the scope of oversight of the cryptocurrency industry, a commissioner with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission argued that crypto regulation doesn’t fall under the SEC’s jurisdiction. CFTC commissioner Brian Quintenz took to Twitter on Wednesday to declare that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin ETF will comply with SEC laws, according to SEC Chairman

• The Bitcoin ETF could come with some rules, according to the SEC chairman. • Gary Gensler plans to change the cryptocurrency regulatory landscape under his terms. The current SEC Chairman, Gary Gensler, has taken advantage of his position to support crypto funds in Bitcoin. In this way, both Gensley and crypto investors agree that the market is the right step to flow.
Marketsinvezz.com

JPMorgan is launching a new Bitcoin Fund for wealthier clients

JPMorgan Chase has decided to fulfill investors’ demands and deliver a new Bitcoin Fund. The fund is aimed at wealthy clients, although none of them have invested in it as of yet. The details about it are scarce, and what little is known has come from unnamed sources from within.
Stocksu.today

Victory Capital Files S-1 with SEC to Launch New Crypto ETF

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is considering an S-1 form for the launch of a new crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will be tracking the performance of the NASDAQ crypto index (NCI): VictoryShares Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF. Ads. The Nasdaq Crypto Index is made up of crypto assets...
Marketspopwrapped.com

CNBC Exclusive: SEC Chair Gary Gensler Shares His Vision on Crypto Regulation

August 4, 2021 – On Wednesday, SEC Chair Gary Gensler sat down with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” for an exclusive interview to talk about crypto regulation, the rise of retail investors, SPACs, and meme stocks. The following is the unofficial transcript of CNBC’s interview with Gensler, as provided to and read...
MarketsCoinDesk

SEC Needs Clear Authority Over Crypto Platforms, Gensler Says

The SEC chair spoke of the agency's desire to "stitch together" consumer protection for tokens sold as securities and tokens sold as commodities. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) needs clear authority over platforms that trade or lend crypto, Chair Gary Gensler said. Talking to CNBC's Squawk Box Wednesday,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy