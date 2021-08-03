Crypto ‘Wild West’ requires new laws, SEC chair says

The remarks by the Securities and Exchange Commission chair were the latest evidence that regulators were struggling to rein in the booming market for Bitcoin and other digital currencies that reached a value of $2 trillion this year. | Edward Smith/Getty Images

Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler on Tuesday urged lawmakers to give him more power to fight fraud, scams and abuse in the cryptocurrency market, in a speech that prompted backlash from major industry groups.

Gensler said in prepared remarks to the Aspen Security Forum that the SEC "will continue to take our authorities as far as they go," but that congressional action is needed to close regulatory gaps. He said legislators should focus on cryptocurrency trading, lending and decentralized finance platforms, which mimic the functions of traditional exchanges and banks but operate autonomously and automatically across computer networks.

"Right now, we just don’t have enough investor protection in crypto," Gensler said. "Frankly, at this time, it’s more like the Wild West."

He also suggested that most exchanges handling large numbers of digital tokens are likely to be dealing in securities, and so should be required to register with the SEC.

The remarks offered fresh evidence that regulators are struggling to police the booming market for Bitcoin and other digital currencies that reached a value of $2 trillion this year. They also show that Gensler — a veteran regulator best known for taking on big banks after the 2008 financial crisis — wants to ensure that the SEC is at the forefront of any new oversight regime.

"There’s a great deal of hype and spin about how crypto assets work," he said. "In many cases, investors aren’t able to get rigorous, balanced and complete information. If we don’t address these issues, I worry a lot of people will be hurt."

The price of Bitcoin slumped more than 4 percent after Gensler spoke and two major crypto industry groups, the Blockchain Association and the Chamber of Digital Commerce, weighed in on his remarks in emailed statements.

Blockchain Association Executive Director Kristin Smith disputed the "characterization of the growing crypto economy as the 'Wild West.'"

"The crypto industry is far from unregulated. In fact, these markets are overseen by the CFTC in its anti-fraud and anti-manipulation powers, and crypto companies cooperate with law enforcement, are registered as money services businesses (MSBs) with FinCEN, and operate within state money regimes," Smith said.

Perianne Boring, founder and president of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, said that while her group agrees with Gensler that regulatory clarity is needed, "we don’t want to see policy-making through enforcement."

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce said on Twitter that it was "nice to see" Gensler "addressing crypto issues, but the existing securities laws don't work well for certain aspects of crypto & people's freedom to interact using new technology has produced the innovation at the core of our prosperity."

Peirce is one of two Republicans on the five-member commission. She has been a vocal champion of the cryptocurrency industry.

In his speech, Gensler outlined steps the SEC is already taking, including targeting decentralized trading platforms and stablecoins such as the Facebook-spearheaded Diem coin that derive their value from underlying assets like the U.S. dollar.

Gensler said he believes that some cryptocurrency activity already falls under the SEC's purview. He said he has asked staff to be vigilant about transactions that weren't registered with the agency. The SEC has taken legal action against what it argues are unregistered crypto securities. The SEC is currently in a court fight with cryptocurrency startup Ripple over that issue.

During a question-and-answer session at the event, Gensler urged cryptocurrency trading platforms to come in and register with the SEC:

“If this innovation has any chance of surviving into the late 2020s and 2030s, it can't stay astride the public policy,” he said. “There's a lot of platforms that again [probably] are trading or lending securities on those platforms. He said they should “come in, register, work with the SEC. If we need to, work with Congress to get the appropriate authorities and add to our authorities.”

Alexis Goldstein, director of financial policy at the Open Markets Institute, said "Gensler’s speech makes it clear the SEC will expect most, if not all, crypto exchanges to register."

“It is critically important for investor protection and financial stability that any crypto exchanges trading securities, including decentralized ones, are registered with the SEC," Goldstein said.

Gensler warned of significant gaps in investor protection at so-called DeFi platforms, which are an increasingly popular way for Americans to buy, sell and lend crypto assets. He said that to the extent there are securities traded on the platforms, they would need to register with the agency unless they have an exemption.

He also said that some stablecoins would face regulation as securities and investment companies. He said the SEC was prepared to apply "full investor protections" to stablecoin activity, which in some cases may allow individuals to sidestep rules around money laundering, taxation and sanctions.

The President's Working Group on Financial Markets — which includes Gensler, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell — is also working together on how to regulate the stablecoin market.

Gensler's pursuit of new authority from Congress would likely be a heavy lift. Lawmakers this week have been at odds over a provision of the infrastructure bill that would subject cryptocurrency brokers to tax reporting rules. But Gensler would have allies among top Democrats such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who has been pressing Gensler to outline the SEC's authority and whether Congress should act.

Warren said last week that the longer the U.S. waits to regulate cryptocurrencies, "the more likely they will become so intertwined in our financial system that there could be potentially serious consequences if this market comes under stress."