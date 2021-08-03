Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Nikola slashes annual outlook on supply chain issues, shares drop

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Nikola Corp on Tuesday halved its annual deliveries estimate and slashed its revenue forecast as supply chain issues drove delays in receiving certain parts, dragging the electric-truck maker’s shares down 7.6%. The supply constraints could affect the validation, testing and delivery timeline of its vehicles, Nikola said. It...

ktwb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Motor#Honda Motor#Reuters#Nikola Corp#Ibes#Refinitiv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
EconomyCarscoops

Chevrolet Bolt Recalls Have Cost General Motors $800 Million

General Motors’ recall of the Chevrolet Bolt EV will cost it almost $800 million. When announcing its second-quarter financial results, GM announced that the recall had hit its earnings by approximately $800 million. That’s particularly remarkable when you consider that companywide losses for all GM recalls were estimated at $1.3 billion, meaning the Bolt EV recall accounts for more than 60 per cent of these costs.
Economymodernreaders.com

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $3,583.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,376.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $97.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Honda Motor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.680-$3.680 EPS.
EconomyTruth About Cars

General Motors Halts Pickup Truck Production Again

It’s no surprise that automotive computer chips are harder to find than potato chips at a Beachbody convention. GM has been hit hard by the shortage, forced to idle production of its most profitable machines while choosing to de-content some of their vehicles in a bid to keep the lines humming.
CarsBenzinga

July- Another Strong Month On The EV Front

July was another strong month for EV sales. In Norway, where all-electric cars make up almost two-thirds of all new registrations, new EV sales were up 33% more than a year ago. Porsche Automobile Holding (OTC: POAHY) revealed it sold 45 Taycans in July, bringing its year-to-date total to 414 whereas MG sold 130 ZS EVs in June, bringing its total for the year to 859 vehicles. German giant Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) delivered 5,800 VW ID series electric vehicles in China over the month, up from June's nearly 3,000. But it is Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), and Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) that did all the talking in the previous month.
Economygmauthority.com

Chevy Brand Average Transaction Price Tops $45K In Q2 2021

General Motors recently released its second quarter 2021 financial results, headlined by $2.8 billion in income on $34.2 billion in revenue. Interestingly, the average transaction price (ATP) for the Chevy brand topped $45,000 during the time period. Per a report from Cox Automotive, the ATP for Chevy brand vehicles during...
Economyinvesting.com

Now’s The Chance To Get Into Magna International Stock

Worldwide vehicle parts manufacturer Magna International (NYSE:MGA) stock has been selling off as the electric vehicle (EV) momentum has been cooling off. However, Magna is emerging as the go-to manufacturer for some of the most popular EV makers like Fisker (NYSE:FSR). The Company is already a supplier to the legacy U.S. automakers like Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) as well as major European players like Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY) and BMW. The Company is riding two strong tailwinds in the recovery of the automobile market and the EV and electrification trend. The Company has 342 manufacturing factories in over 24 countries and is one of the three largest auto parts suppliers worldwide. Prudent investors looking for exposure into the two majors tailwinds of an automobile recovery and EV surge can watch for an opportunistic pullback in shares of Magna International.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Ford Motor (F) Tops Q2 EPS by 23c, Sales Beat; Raises Outlook

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ford Motor (NYSE: F) reported Q2 EPS of $0.13, $0.23 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $26.8 billion versus the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Supply Chain Security – Not As Easy As it Looks

The massive exploit of SolarWinds is a prime example of what is called a “supply chain” vulnerability. The vast majority of those impacted by the Russian SolarWinds attack probably had never even heard of the company SolarWinds, and did not realize that they were dependent upon that company for critical infrastructure. Indeed, modern supply chains, manufacturing, technology, and Internet and telecommunications networks are dependent upon complex webs of supply chains—or, more accurately, supply webs—which are vulnerable to disruption and attack. While defense contractors, the intelligence community, and the Department of Defense all attempt to address this problem, for commercial entities, supply chain security can be the difference between being able to deliver products and services effectively or going out of business. Yet, it is incredibly complex and difficult even to identify what your supply chain is and identify your dependencies. There are some things you can do today, from a practical and legal standpoint, to ensure greater visibility into your supply chain and better ensure the security and resilience of your supply chain.
EconomyKokomo Perspective

Top Electric Car Stocks To Buy Today? 3 To Know

3 Trending EV Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today. If you have been keeping up with stock market news this year, you would know about electric car stocks. More commonly, most would refer to these cars as electric vehicles (EVs). Now, the current momentum in this industry is mostly thanks to the overarching environmental issues in our world today. With concerns over global warming and climate change, electric cars would become increasingly relevant. Just this week, news broke of President Biden aiming to announce a new national target for national EV sales. This mainly involves electric cars accounting for half of all new U.S. vehicle sales by 2030. As a result, investors could see an opportunity amongst the top electric car stocks in the stock market today.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Lear beats on profit but comes up shy on revenue, lowers full-year outlook given chip supply issues

Shares of Lear Corp. were indicated down nearly 1% in premarket trading Friday, after the auto seating and electronics systems company reported second-quarter profit that beat expectations, revenue that nearly doubled but was shy of forecasts and cut its full-year outlook citing the impact of semiconductor and component shortages. The company swung to net income of $175.2 million, or $2.89 a share, from a loss of $293.9 million, or $4.89 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $2.45, above the FactSet consensus of $2.41. Sales jumped 94.8% to $4.76 billion but...
EconomyGreen Car Reports

US EV sales have been record-breaking so far in 2021, despite supply chain issues

EV sales are surging, well above previous quarterly and yearly levels—both in California and in the U.S. as a whole. That information comes from the California-based EV advocacy organization Veloz, in its quarterly sales update released Thursday. It’s good news, especially as Capitol Hill moves to consider not just a pending infrastructure bill with some EV charging allowances but a future bill with more EV provisions. And it helps frame President Biden’s tougher standards for fuel economy and emissions, on a path to 50% battery electric and plug-in hybrid sales by 2030, as feasible even to the skeptics.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Itron reports big profit miss and slashes outlook, citing continuing supply contraints

Itron Inc. reported Thursday second-quarter profit and revenue that missed expectations by wide margins, and slashed the full-year outlook, citing supply chain challenges that are expected to remain through yearend. Shares of Itron, which provides products and services for measuring energy and water use, have been halted for news, and is expected to resume trading at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. The company reported a net loss that narrowed to $33.1 million, 73 cents a share, from $62.8 million, or $1.56 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to 28 cents from 3 cents,...
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

Nikola slashes production, revenue targets in half due to supply issues

PHOENIX — Nikola, the electric vehicle startup based in Phoenix, announced its quarterly earnings on Tuesday which included a downward revision to both expected truck production and revenue for the rest of the year. Nikola Corp. (Nasdaq: NKLA) did not report any revenue for its second quarter ended June 30,...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Lumber Liquidators tops earnings estimates but sees uncertainty ahead in supply chain issues, higher costs

Lumber Liquidators shares rose 4.5% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the flooring retailer . Richmond, Va.-based Lumber Liquidators posted net income of $11.9 million, or 41 cents a share, up from $2.6 million, or 9 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 41 cents, ahead of the 19 cents FactSet consensus. Sales for 30.9% to $301.4 million, ahead of the $297.0 million FactSet consensus, driven by strong professional customer and services sales. Same-store sales rose 31.3% compared with a FactSet consensus of 29.7%. Sales were boosted by continued strong demand for home improvement projects...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

GM shares drop 7.8% despite record pre-tax profit, improved outlook

DETROIT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s (GM.N) pickup trucks are hauling in cash through the global semiconductor shortage and a resurgent pandemic, but investors on Wednesday signaled they want more from Chief Executive Mary Barra. Shares in the No. 1 U.S. automaker fell 7.8%. The harsh reaction to...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Why Are We Still Experiencing Supply Chain Issues?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s hard to forget last year’s rush for plush, as toilet paper became one of the hottest items when the pandemic began. Now, it’s food, clothes or whatever else is down that aisle you’re walking. “I was looking for hydrogen peroxide. I can’t find it anywhere. I had to order it online,” said Lisa Savage of St. Paul. Other people have reported visiting multiple stores across the Twin Cities to look for a single product, only to find none of them have it. Why are we still experiencing supply chain issues? WCCO spoke with George John, marketing professor at the Carlson...

Comments / 0

Community Policy