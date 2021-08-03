THEATER REVIEW: ‘Christopher Boy’s Communion’ at Great Barrington Public Theater
The high point of David Mamet’s “The Christopher Boy’s Communion,” now in its East Coast premiere at Great Barrington Public Theater, is the opening scene — a drunken, rambling rant by big city Irish cop Hollis (a superb Kevin O’Rourke) to his police buddy Burke (a perfectly cast Monk Schane-Lydon). In Hollis’ world, the bygone role of the nightstick speaks of all the failures of society, forcing cops to use guns and then taking the blame for it. The rant, at once both an ugly and beautiful monologue, expertly delivered by O’Rourke, recalls the best of Mamet’s writing: angry rhythms, violent staccatos, fraught cadence, pregnant ellipses that typify the best language from arguably the boldest of American 20th century playwrights.theberkshireedge.com
Comments / 0