A host of Call of Duty: Zombies fans recently called for a new installment of Zombie Chronicles. Now, it seems their prayers have been answered thanks to a new leak. Released in May 2017, the original Zombies Chronicles expansion pack saw the return of fan-favorite maps. Packaged together from different eras of the Zombies saga, the DLC was hit with players looking to revisit iconic arenas such as Kino Der Toten, Shi No Numa, and Ascension. Even with the hefty price tag included, the quality of the remastered maps was exceptional within the Black Ops III engine.