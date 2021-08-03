Emperor penguins headed for 'threatened' status under Endangered Species Act – they're at risk from climate change

My favorite week of the year is “Fat Bear Week,” an annual competition organized by Katmai National Park in Alaska to crown the bear that managed to pack on the most weight over the summer. Bears are fascinating animals to me, which might also have to do with the fact that I am from Germany, where there are no more wild bears. (Actually, the first wild bear to wander into Germany in over 170 years, dubbed Bruno the “problem bear,” had to be trapped by a team of Finnish bear hunters.) Each year, people from all over the world join in the fun to choose the fattest bear. In 2020, they selected bear 747 as the winner, who came in with an impressive volume of 22.6 cubic feet! The competition is a fun event but is also intended “to show off the healthy ecosystem here [in Alaska] and for these animals, fat bears = healthy bears.”