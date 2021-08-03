Emperor penguins headed for 'threatened' status under Endangered Species Act – they're at risk from climate change
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Stephanie Jenouvrier, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. (THE CONVERSATION) Emperor penguins thrive on Antarctica’s coastlines in icy conditions any human would find extreme. Yet, like Goldilocks, they have a narrow comfort zone: If there’s too much sea ice, trips to bring food from the ocean become long and arduous, and their chicks may starve. With too little sea ice, the chicks are at risk of drowning.www.bozemandailychronicle.com
Comments / 0