Colorado State

Denver Meow Wolf tickets go on sale and Colorado residents get a big discount

By Spencer McKee
outtherecolorado.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe much-hyped Meow Wolf immersive art exhibit in Denver, Colorado is set to open soon, announcing an opening date of September 17 and launching ticket sales on their website. The third exhibit built by the company – the other two are in Santa Fe and Las Vegas – this installation has been dubbed 'Convergence Station' and is described as "the first stop on a quantum journey of exploration and discovery." At the exhibit, "passengers" will travel to "new worlds" while immersed in mystery and surrounded by vibrant and creative decor.

