The Tokyo Olympics took an unexpected twist for Isaiah Jewett and Nijel Amos on Sunday when they found themselves sprawled on the track next to each other during the 800 meters semifinal. The two athletes had taken a tumble while rounding the final turn and for the briefest moment, it appeared as though their bid for an Olympic medal was over. However, what followed was a heartwarming display of sportsmanship. Turning to each other, the American and Botswanan runners helped one another to their feet and finished the race together. According to AP, Jewett and Amos crossed the finish line 54 seconds behind the winner.