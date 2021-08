Crowd-pleasing holiday pop-ups Miracle and Sippin’ Santa are taking place again this year in Austin. Miracle will happen at the downtown cocktail bar the Roosevelt Room’s next-door event space the Eleanor again and Sippin’ Santa will happen at Central East Austin bar Nickel City again. Along with the typical festive-themed cocktail menus, there are some updated drinks and new ones, like the Elfing Around with a mulled wine reduction, prosecco, gin, and grapefruit shrub; and White Russian Christmas with vodka, condensed milk, dark roast cold brew, ancho chile liqueur, and cinnamon syrup. Both will sell their themed glassware again too. 10 percent of all proceeds from the specific sales of the Santa Pants, the Christmas Carol Barrel, and Santa Heads glasswares will be given to the James Beard Foundation’s Open for Good campaign. The pop-ups will run from Monday, November 22 through Friday, December 31 for in-person services. There is no indication it will offer takeout cocktails like it did last year.