Top news of July: Novel total artificial heart, meth-related HF hospitalization and more

healio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealio and Cardiology Today have aggregated a list of the most-read news in cardiology of July 2021. Readers were most interested in antihypertensive-related memory decline; the effects of a plant-based diet on atherosclerotic risk; the first North American patient who received a next-generation total artificial heart; and more. Certain antihypertensive...

www.healio.com

#Artificial Heart#Fatty Acid#Vitamin D#Drugs#Hf#Cardiology Today#North American#Cvd#Cardiovascular Research#Duke University Hospital#Bp#Mobile#Ecg#Alivecor
