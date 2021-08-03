Christal Jordan on Dolly Parton's royalty investment

Dolly Parton is the rare star who needs no introduction, a singer, actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist whose category-defying career spans more than half a century. She's composed over 3,000 songs, won countless awards, starred in hit movies, and donated $1 million toward COVID-19 research — but somehow Parton has yet to parlay her glamorous signature style into a beauty empire. Today, she delves into the category for the first time with a fragrance, Dolly - Scent from Heaven, available exclusively at HSN. To celebrate the launch, we spoke to Parton via Zoom about her favorite "old-timey" skin care, plastic surgery, wearing makeup to bed, and more. This interview was told to Rachel Krause and has been edited for length and clarity.