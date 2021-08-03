Cancel
Celebrities

Christal Jordan on Dolly Parton's royalty investment

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDolly Parton mentioned that with royalties from 'I Will Always Love You,' she gave back to a historically black neighborhood in Tennessee, by building one of her office buildings there. Rolling Out Christal Jordan gives her take on the country music stars plan.

CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Dolly Parton shares rare glimpse of husband Carl as she recreates 1978 Playboy shoot

Dolly Parton has shared a rare glimpse of her husband Carl while recreating her iconic 1978 Playboy cover for his birthday.Parton announced on social media that she had fulfilled her earlier promise to recreate the cover when she turned 75 years old. While dressed in a strapless bodysuit and pink bowtie, and topped off with bunny ears, Parton explained in a video how she surprised her husband.“You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” she joked. “Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday. Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy Magazine when I’m 75? Well,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Whiskey Riff

How Much Is Dolly Parton Worth? Forbes Says… A LOT

Dolly Parton is the Queen of country music. She’s also an incredibly talented businesswoman, and that has never been more apparent than now. Forbes recently revealed that her estimated net worth comes in at a whopping $350 MILLION in total. Her music catalog accounts for a third of that money,...
MusicFOXBusiness

What is Dolly Parton's net worth?

While Dolly Parton has certainly made a pretty penny with her own music and movies over the years, there's much more to the country icon's fortune than meets the eye. Famous, of course, for decades worth of chart-topping and genre-spanning hits, Parton's voice is among the most recognizable in music, just as she herself is unmistakable in her film and television performances.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Why Dolly Parton Never Takes Off Her Makeup Before Bed

Dolly Parton is the rare star who needs no introduction, a singer, actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist whose category-defying career spans more than half a century. She's composed over 3,000 songs, won countless awards, starred in hit movies, and donated $1 million toward COVID-19 research — but somehow Parton has yet to parlay her glamorous signature style into a beauty empire. Today, she delves into the category for the first time with a fragrance, Dolly - Scent from Heaven, available exclusively at HSN. To celebrate the launch, we spoke to Parton via Zoom about her favorite "old-timey" skin care, plastic surgery, wearing makeup to bed, and more. This interview was told to Rachel Krause and has been edited for length and clarity.
MusicPopculture

Dolly Parton Reveals She Used 'I Will Always Love You' Royalties to Support a Black Neighborhood

Dolly Parton made millions of dollars after Whitney Houston recorded her song "I Will Always Love You" for the soundtrack to The Bodyguard in 1992, and the country icon just revealed that she kept Houston in mind when deciding how to spend her earnings. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live this week, host Andy Cohen asked Parton to name the best thing she had purchased with the royalties from Houston's version of the song.
Beauty & Fashionsoundslikenashville.com

Dolly Parton Is One Of The Richest Self-Made Women in America

It the world of country music, Dolly Parton is without doubt a priceless commodity. But fans have long wondered about the dollars and cents this legend of music and business has made. She’s spent decades making decisions that have turned out to be very lucrative — like not giving Elvis...
Musickrcgtv.com

Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire record song together for Reba's new album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a move long-awaited by fans, two of country music’s most loved queens are teaming up for a star-studded song!. Dolly Parton told Bravo's Andy Cohen that she and Reba McEntire recorded a song together for Reba’s next album. “Reba and I just did a song...

