Intercity Transit Authority to Consider Flat Rate Fare for Vanpool

The Intercity Transit Authority will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, to receive comments on a proposed flat rate fare structure for the agency’s vanpool program. This proposal is part of the agency’s continuing effort to meet community goals and the intent of IT Proposition 1, which was approved by voters in November 2018, to create more access to public transit. The proposed changes simplify the current rate structure, provide flexibility in response to a changing work environment, and better supports access to jobs, which benefits employees and employers in our community. A summary of the proposed changes and process will be provided at the meeting. More information about the proposed changes can be found at the Intercity Transit website.