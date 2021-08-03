Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olympia, WA

Intercity Transit Authority to Consider Flat Rate Fare for Vanpool

By LocalTalk Contributor
thurstontalk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Intercity Transit Authority will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, to receive comments on a proposed flat rate fare structure for the agency’s vanpool program. This proposal is part of the agency’s continuing effort to meet community goals and the intent of IT Proposition 1, which was approved by voters in November 2018, to create more access to public transit. The proposed changes simplify the current rate structure, provide flexibility in response to a changing work environment, and better supports access to jobs, which benefits employees and employers in our community. A summary of the proposed changes and process will be provided at the meeting. More information about the proposed changes can be found at the Intercity Transit website.

www.thurstontalk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Olympia, WA
Olympia, WA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#The Fare#P O Box 659#Vanpool Fare Demo Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in the blaze’s path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: 2 Chicago officers shot, taken to hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago police officers were shot late Saturday and taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said. The officers were in “serious-to-critical” condition at University of Chicago Medical Center, news outlets reported. Police also said two suspects were taken into custody. It was not immediately clear what...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy