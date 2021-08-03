Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Bevacizumab-vikg meets endpoints in phase 3 wet AMD trial

healio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONS-5010 demonstrated statistically significant results in the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, according to a press release from Outlook Therapeutics. The phase 3 NORSE TWO safety and efficacy trial, evaluating ONS-5010/Lytenava (bevacizumab-vikg) compared with Lucentis (ranibizumab, Genentech), enrolled 228 patients with wet AMD. The primary endpoint was...

www.healio.com

