New GI symptoms do not link to increased risk for death in IBD, COVID-19

By Kate Burba
healio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew gastrointestinal symptoms among patients with inflammatory bowel disease and COVID-19 did not correlate with an increased risk for death. “A prior meta-analysis suggested that up to 17.6% of COVID-19 patients have GI symptoms. Data are conflicting on the association of GI symptoms with COVID-19 outcomes, with some reports suggesting worse prognosis among those with GI symptoms while others finding improved outcomes,” Ryan C. Ungaro, MD, MS, Icahn School of Medicine, and colleagues wrote in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases. “There are limited data on COVID-19 and GI symptoms among IBD patients.”

