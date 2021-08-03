Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Novel agent to treat ischemic stroke meets safety endpoint in phase 2 study

healio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLumosa Therapeutics announced its novel agent for patients with acute ischemic stroke met the primary safety endpoint in a phase 2 trial. The agent (LT3001) was evaluated in a trial of 24 patients with acute ischemic stroke who were ineligible for IV recombinant tissue-type plasminogen activator and/or endovascular thrombectomy, according to a press release from the company. All patients received the agent or placebo within 24 hours of symptom onset.

Phase 2
#Ischemic Stroke#Endpoint#Health Science#Lumosa Therapeutics#Nih Stroke Scale#Rankin Scale
