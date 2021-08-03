Loretta M. Sorensen, age 77, of Scribner, Nebraska passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Hooper Care Center. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Access the online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com. Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont in charge of arrangements.