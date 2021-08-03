Bristol Myers Squibb withdraws peripheral T-cell lymphoma indication for romidepsin

SEOUL, South Korea and SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced that through a priority review process, the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) has approved the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for the Orphan Drug-designated first-in-class oral inhibitor of XPO1, selinexor (XPOVIO ®), in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM) who have received at least four prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least two proteasome inhibitors, at least two immunomodulatory agents, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody (penta-refractory); and as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (rrDLBCL) who have received at least two prior lines of treatment.