Bristol Myers Squibb withdraws peripheral T-cell lymphoma indication for romidepsin

healio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBristol Myers Squibb withdrew the indication for romidepsin as treatment for relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Romidepsin (Istodax, Bristol Myers Squibb) is a histone deacetylase inhibitor. The FDA granted accelerated approval to romidepsin in 2011 as monotherapy for treatment of adults with peripheral T-cell lymphoma who received at least...

