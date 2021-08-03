Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Reaction to AG's report on probe into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo

chautauquatoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's reaction from both sides of the political aisle to the Attorney General Letitia James' report on the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo. Several elected officials have called for Cuomo to resign. Among them are State Senator George Borrello, assemblymen Andrew Goodell and Joe Giglio, senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and Congressman Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor in 2022. Also calling for his resignation is Chautauqua County Executive candidate Norm Green.

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Ag#Democrats#The State Legislature#New Yorkers#Every New Yorker#Nys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
PoliticsPosted by
FL Radio Group

AG James Responds to Cuomo’s Complaints

The Attorney General’s office is hitting back at Governor Andrew Cuomo’s team’s claims that the investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment lack credibility and independence. The office points out that Cuomo himself requested Attorney General Letitia James to oversee the investigation and that the independent investigators are widely respected...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Ex-colleagues blast Gov. Cuomo’s ‘mean girl’ Melissa DeRosa

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide — who played a key role in trying to suppress his spiraling sexual harassment scandal — is a “ruthless, heartless, evil human being” who’s made even more enemies in Albany than her notoriously vindictive boss, sources who know her told The Post. Melissa DeRosa, whose...
New York City, NYucpublicaffairs.com

Why Andrew Cuomo’s job is more vulnerable to scandal than Donald Trump’s was By Monika L. McDermott

Riding high in politics frequently means you simply have further to fall – just ask sitting New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo went from being talked about as a potential presidential candidate in the spring of 2020 – thanks in large part to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state – to media ridicule and possible state senate impeachment now, due to allegations of repeated sexual harassment occurring over several years.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rudy Giuliani comes to Andrew Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Chris Cuomo to Take Pre-Planned Vacation Amid Brother Andrew Cuomo’s Harassment Scandal

Chris Cuomo is set to begin a pre-planned, weeklong vacation, the anchor said on a CNN podcast on Monday. The vacation comes after a week in which the New York attorney general issued a report detailing multiple allegations of sexual harassment against his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Chris Cuomo, who has not covered his brother’s scandal on his CNN primetime show, described the vacation as a pre-planned yearly tradition.
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Andrew Cuomo has always been corrupt

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York has come under fire following an investigation into his conduct by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which found 11 counts of sexual harassment. Following the release of this report, prominent democratic politicians from the speaker of the New York State Assembly all the way up to President Joe Biden have called for his resignation. Yet while people across the country are surprised, this is not the first time the governor has shown us who he really is.
Politicsiheartoswego.com

OP ED: Time Is Up For Andrew Cuomo

The controversies surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo have been swirling for months. But Tuesday’s blistering report from Attorney General Letitia James confirming multiple incidents of sexual harassment have moved things into a new and tragic area. Gov. Cuomo’s myriad scandals—his failed nursing home policy and subsequent cover-up, the improper use of...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Cuomo wanted to ‘get drunk,’ ride motorcycle ‘into the mountains’ with a woman: AG James report

Gov. Cuomo once told one of his alleged sexual harassment victims that he wanted to “get drunk” with a woman and ride his motorcycle “into the mountains” with her, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ 165-page blockbuster investigative report. Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide who’s among the 11 women accusing him of sexual misconduct, recalled the eyebrow-raising comment ...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Reporter who accused Gov. Cuomo of bullying says CNN host needs to come clean about role in sibling’s scandal

Lindsay Nielsen, a former Albany-based investigative reporter who spoke to state investigators during their probe of the New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, thinks CNN viewers deserve an explanation from the troubled governor’s little brother. Nielsen has accused Cuomo’s administration of intimidation and bullying and took part in Attorney General...
PoliticsWashington Post

What to Know About the Bid to Impeach New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a one-time star of the Democratic Party, faces possible impeachment after state Attorney General Letitia James substantiated allegations that he sexually harassed 11 women, including several members of his office staff. The 63-year-old third-term governor is embroiled in other state and federal investigations as well. Since Cuomo insists he won’t resign, all eyes are on the state’s bicameral legislature, which has an impeachment procedure that hasn’t been put to the test in more than a century.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Cuomo lawyer says AG's harassment probe unfairly rigged

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's attorney on Friday blasted the investigation conducted by the state Attorney General's Office as unjustly orchestrated to reach the conclusion the governor engaged in sexual harassment. Rita Glavin told reporters in a conference call that investigators ignored evidence that would either exonerate the governor or undermine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy