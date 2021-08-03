Reaction to AG's report on probe into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo
There's reaction from both sides of the political aisle to the Attorney General Letitia James' report on the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo. Several elected officials have called for Cuomo to resign. Among them are State Senator George Borrello, assemblymen Andrew Goodell and Joe Giglio, senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and Congressman Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor in 2022. Also calling for his resignation is Chautauqua County Executive candidate Norm Green.chautauquatoday.com
