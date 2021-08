LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Bob Odenkirk took to Twitter Friday to thank his fans and supporters for their “outpouring of love” after suffering a “small heart attack.” “Hi. It’s Bob,” the Better Call Saul star wrote. “Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.” Hi. It's Bob.Thank you.To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week.And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and...