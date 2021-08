Help! My crumpets keep turning out poorly. Using a commonly-found crumpet recipe, I'm having a great deal of trouble getting my crumpets to cook all the way through. The outsides are crisp and golden brown but the insides are invariably way underdone, doughy and gummy, almost like mashed potatoes in texture and not breadlike. The taste of this raw, undercooked dough is quite unappetizing. I can't believe it's what real crumpets are supposed to be like. They taste rather yucky, not the divine taste treat people rave about.